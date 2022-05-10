Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $275.00.

5/2/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $268.00 to $265.00.

4/29/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $273.00.

4/19/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $295.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $282.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – McDonald’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

3/16/2022 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $290.00 to $280.00.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $245.36. The stock had a trading volume of 141,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,141. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

