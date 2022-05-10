Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Range Resources (RRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) recently:

5/6/2022 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/27/2022 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $24.00 to $34.00.

4/25/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $34.00.

4/22/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

4/21/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $37.00.

4/11/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $33.00 to $43.00.

4/8/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $33.00.

3/31/2022 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. 455,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

Get Range Resources Co alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 313,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Range Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,941,000 after acquiring an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 183,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.