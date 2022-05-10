Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2022 – STMicroelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – STMicroelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $66.00 to $60.00.

4/27/2022 – STMicroelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $55.00.

4/12/2022 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/31/2022 – STMicroelectronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

