Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 10th (ABX, AIG, BA, BIGG, CURLF, DSW, ESI, FDP, HTWS, LSPD)

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 10th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 900 ($11.10) price target on the stock.

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a $1.51 price target on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

