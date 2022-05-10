Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 10th (ABX, AIG, BA, BIGG, CURLF, DSW, ESI, FDP, HTWS, LSPD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 10th:
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.
Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a $1.51 price target on the stock.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.
FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on the stock.
Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock.
Spectris (LON:SXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
