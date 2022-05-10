Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 10th (ADTN, AEL, ARLP, BAX, CLNE, CMA, CP, DMPZF, EADSY, EOG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 10th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADTRAN reported relatively healthy first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. With a portfolio of software-defined access and 10G solutions, the company is well-positioned to optimize customer and geographic diversity momentum. It is benefiting from solid traction for network solutions and continues to add customers. ADTRAN recorded healthy demand trends driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity, and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The buyout of ADVA is likely to disrupt the fiber networking market with a huge pool of complementary assets and strengthen its regional presence. However, stiff competition from major players and the market uptake of cheaper alternative communication technologies weigh on margins.”

Get ADTRAN Inc alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Equity's shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt and agricultural loans. The company’s balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on its earned yield. Escalating expenses induce margin contraction concerns. Poor return on assets pose financial risk.”

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baxter ended first-quarter 2022 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strong performance across four of its business units. Growth in Americas is encouraging. Expansion in both gross and operating margins fuels further optimism. Baxter’s robust product portfolio is impressive. With respect to business highlights, regulatory approval, strategic partnership and announcement of initial investments in nine startups (participating in the mHUB Accelerator) deserve mention. Yet, cut-throat competition in the MedTech markets remains a woe. Surge in infections due to the COVID-19 resurgence dragged the market on a global basis, leading to a slowdown in new patient diagnosis. The company underperformed the industry over the past three months.”

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 310 ($3.82) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 330 ($4.07).

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $133.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Nomura currently has $15.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Barrington Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported healthy first-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate driven by solid patent license momentum. The company is focused on securing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with Sharp underscores its portfolio strength. InterDigital is poised to gain from future growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout. Its global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate in different markets are impressive. However, high research and development costs strain InterDigital’s margins, while its acquisition spree adds to integration risks.”

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $296.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Capital currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $730.00 price target on the stock.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $99.00.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.