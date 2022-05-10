Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) in the last few weeks:
- 5/2/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50.
- 4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50.
- 4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.50.
- 4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50.
- 4/19/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50.
- 4/13/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75.
- 3/17/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$5.80.
CPPMF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 273,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,057. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.63%.
