Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

4/19/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

4/13/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

3/17/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$5.80.

CPPMF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 273,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,057. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

