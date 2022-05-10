Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00.

5/3/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

4/19/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.50.

4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/15/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PRQR stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,801. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.