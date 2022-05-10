Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Campus Communities (ACC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC):

5/4/2022 – American Campus Communities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2022 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/26/2022 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.47 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/20/2022 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/31/2022 – American Campus Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

3/24/2022 – American Campus Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – American Campus Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.55. 6,006,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.38 and a beta of 0.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

