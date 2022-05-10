Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lam Research (LRCX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX):

4/22/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $869.00 to $670.00.

4/21/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $627.00 to $596.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $725.00 to $575.00.

4/18/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $525.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $725.00 to $625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $560.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $837.00.

3/24/2022 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $447.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

