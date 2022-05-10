Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Prologis (PLD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prologis (NYSE: PLD) in the last few weeks:
- 4/28/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $184.00.
- 4/25/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $175.00.
- 4/12/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $161.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/16/2022 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/15/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Prologis stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.41. 11,361,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,941. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
