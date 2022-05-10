Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Prologis (PLD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prologis (NYSE: PLD) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $184.00.

4/25/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $175.00.

4/12/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $161.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2022 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.41. 11,361,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,941. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

