Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,567,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 173.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

