Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,567,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Investors Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.
