INVO Bioscience (INVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ INVO opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.43.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.
About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.