INVO Bioscience (INVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ INVO opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVO. Zacks Investment Research raised INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

