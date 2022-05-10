IQVIA (IQV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/28/2022 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $231.00.
- 4/28/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $240.00.
- 4/26/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/25/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.
- 4/12/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.25. 46,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $203.20 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.