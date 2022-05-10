IQVIA (IQV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2022 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $231.00.

4/28/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $240.00.

4/26/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

4/12/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.25. 46,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $203.20 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 25,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 232.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

