Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD) Insider Buys A$54,900.00 in Stock

Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD – Get Rating) insider Glen Chipman bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$54,900.00 ($38,125.00).
Glen Chipman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Glen Chipman 2,970,000 shares of Iron Road stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Iron Road Limited explores for and evaluates iron ore properties in Australia. It owns 100% interest in the Central Eyre iron project located on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia; and 90% interest in the Gawler iron project located in South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.
