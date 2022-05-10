Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD) Insider Buys A$54,900.00 in Stock

Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD – Get Rating) insider Glen Chipman bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$54,900.00 ($38,125.00).

Glen Chipman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Road alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Glen Chipman 2,970,000 shares of Iron Road stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Iron Road Limited explores for and evaluates iron ore properties in Australia. It owns 100% interest in the Central Eyre iron project located on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia; and 90% interest in the Gawler iron project located in South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.