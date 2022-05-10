IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $83,081.36 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $83,081.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,893,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,257,281.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. 2,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,606. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

