IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Insider Donald Closser Sells 6,563 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $18,638.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 969,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,715.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $34,886.72.

On Friday, March 25th, Donald Closser sold 4,304 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $17,216.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40.

IRNT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,606. IronNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

IronNet ( NYSE:IRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

