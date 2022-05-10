iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iSun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. iSun posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iSun.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on iSun from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

ISUN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. iSun has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iSun by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

