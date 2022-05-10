iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $829.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $2,749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,817,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,440,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,638 shares of company stock worth $29,248,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

