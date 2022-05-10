ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ITMPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of ITMPF traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 21,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,632. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

