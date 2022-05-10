Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.36.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $102.32.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

