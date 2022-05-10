Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.36.
Shares of ITRI stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $102.32.
In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itron (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
