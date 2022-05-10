IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 2.86. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

