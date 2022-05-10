Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $480.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.20 million and the highest is $481.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $450.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

JKHY stock opened at $177.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.