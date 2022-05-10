Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.76. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.