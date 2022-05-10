Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.76. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,626,000 after purchasing an additional 197,334 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

