Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 310.83 ($3.83).
A number of research firms recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
