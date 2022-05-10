Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:JGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 310.83 ($3.83).

A number of research firms recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.