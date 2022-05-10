Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.22.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE J traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.49. 10,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,154. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Barclays PLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.