James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in James River Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in James River Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $834.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.40.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -3.85%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

