Janus International Group (JBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Janus International Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, analysts expect Janus International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.40. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

