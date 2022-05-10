Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JIM traded down GBX 7.14 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 215.36 ($2.66). 26,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,724. Jarvis Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.90 ($4.55). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01.
