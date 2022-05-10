Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JIM traded down GBX 7.14 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 215.36 ($2.66). 26,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,724. Jarvis Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.90 ($4.55). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

