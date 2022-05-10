JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Announces — Dividend of $1.26

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. 18,335,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,269,769. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 467,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

