JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.57.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99. JD.com has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

