JD.com (JD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect JD.com to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.32 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

