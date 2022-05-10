Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sonos in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

SONO stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. Sonos has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $69,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after buying an additional 2,292,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,604,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after buying an additional 1,525,876 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

