Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Natura &Co in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natura &Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NTCO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 295.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

