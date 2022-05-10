Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trade Desk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,778.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.