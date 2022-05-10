Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trade Desk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.61.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,778.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
