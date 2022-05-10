Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.