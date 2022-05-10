Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,563. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after acquiring an additional 502,508 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

