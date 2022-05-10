Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE KWR opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $23,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $22,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,329,000 after buying an additional 35,638 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

