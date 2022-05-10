Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $50.01.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.