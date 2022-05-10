Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.26) to €19.20 ($20.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

