JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,692. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in JFrog by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

