JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $29.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. JFrog has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $50.31.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in JFrog by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

