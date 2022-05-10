JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.5-278.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.22 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 38,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,692. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. JFrog has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

