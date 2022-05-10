JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

FROG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 22,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,692. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $50.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 626,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $14,681,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

