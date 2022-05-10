John Chan Acquires 50,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) insider John Chan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,041.67).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, John Chan bought 1,066 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$819.75 ($569.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

