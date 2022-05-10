Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2022 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.38. 397,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,967. The company has a market capitalization of $466.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.29 and a 200 day moving average of $170.14.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.