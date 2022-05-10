Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

NASDAQ JOUT traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $141.54.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.