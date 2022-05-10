Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. Joint has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $234.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Joint by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Joint by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

