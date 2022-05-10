Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 100 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total transaction of $25,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,591,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,452,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.31. 6,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $229.33 and a one year high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $128,670,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

