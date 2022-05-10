JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Price Target to €1.60

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €1.60 ($1.68) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of EGFEY stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 611,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

